Miracle no passenger deaths after plane lands and 'splits into three'

A plane has split into three after skidding off a runway, Turkish media reports.

The jet was reportedly carrying 177 passengers and six crew members when it crashed at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport today.

It is understood at least 21 people have been injured.

No deaths have been reported, according to Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan.



The Pegasus Airlines plane was landing in heavy rain after flying in from the western province of Izmir.

The country's transport minister Cahit Turhan has said no one has died in the crash at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport picture: AP

It then split into three and burst into flames, according to reports.

Passengers were led off the plane but officials were working to free some still stuck on board, officials said.



Videos circulating on social media show a fire inside the aircraft although the blaze was later put out by firefighters