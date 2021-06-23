Ministry of Defence rejects claims bombs were dropped near Royal Navy destroyer in Russian waters

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has ruled out claims that Russia fired warning shots at a British Navy ship in the Black Sea on Wednesday.

By Katharine Hay
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 2:03 pm
Russian media reported a Russian border patrol boat fired shots at HMS Defender after the ship entered the country's territorial waters in the Black Sea.

The reports also claimed and a Russian jet dropped bombs near the Navy ship.

But the MoD has said the Royal Navy vessel was "conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law".

In a statement posted on Twitter, it said: "We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior warning of their activity.

"No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path."

Breaking news

More as we have it.

Moscow
