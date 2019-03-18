Manhunt after gunman opens fire on tram in Dutch city of Utrecht

A shooting on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday left “multiple” people wounded, police said, adding that they are considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive.”

A manhunt has been launched for the shooter amid reports that at least one person has died.

The attack took place in the centre of Utrecht. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Police, including heavily armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting that happened in the morning on a tram at a busy traffic intersection in a residential neighborhood.

Utrecht police said that trauma helicopters were sent to the scene and appealed to the public to stay away to allow first responders to do their work. Television footage showed that a body appeared to be lying next to the tram.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation “very worrying” and the country’s counterterror coordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation. The alert level was raised to its highest level for the area around Utrecht.

Police spokesman Bernhard Jens said that no one had been detained yet.

Jens said that “one explanation is that the person fled by car.” He did not rule out the possibility that more than one person was involved.

“We want to try to catch the person responsible as soon as possible,” Jens said.

Dutch military police went on extra alert at Dutch airports and at key buildings in the country as the Utrecht manhunt took place.

Anti-terror officers gathered in front of a block of flats close to the scene. Authorities say that a suspect is still on the run following the shooting.

Police in Germany say they have upped surveillance on the country’s border and are on the lookout for the gunman.

Heinrich Onstein, a spokesman for the federal police in the border state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said additional police had been added to watch not only major roads, but also minor crossings as well as railway routes.