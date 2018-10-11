Kanye West swears in Oval Office meeting

Kanye West swore in the Oval Office during an extraordinary meeting with Donald Trump at the White House.

West is one of the US president’s most high-profile supporters and was invited to a lunch in Washington DC yesterday to discuss criminal justice reform, manufacturing jobs and gang violence in his home town of Chicago.

During a meeting in front of reporters, the rapper launched into a ten-minute monologue, leaving the usually bombastic Mr Trump looking bemused.

Wearing a Make America Great Again cap, despite receiving heavy criticism from his fellow celebrities for doing so, West swore, unlocked his phone apparently using the password 0000 and insisted he had been misdiagnosed as bipolar and was instead sleep deprived.

He referenced Mr Trump as a father figure who made him feel like “Superman”, adding: “My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home.”