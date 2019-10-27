Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after US military operation

Have your say

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after a US military operation in Syria targeted the leader of so-called Islamic State, President Donald Trump said.

Mr Trump said in a statement to the nation from the White House's Diplomatic Room that "al-Baghdadi is dead" - fulfilling the top national security priority of his administration.

Al-Baghdadi presided over IS's global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man.

He said no US personnel were lost in the mission.

The announcement comes as Mr Trump has been on the receiving end of bipartisan criticism in Washington following the recent pullback of US troops from north-eastern Syria.

Critics fear that move will allow the militant group to regain strength after it had lost vast stretches of territory it had once controlled.

