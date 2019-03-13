Is Facebook down? Social media users unable to log in to network

Have your say

Facebook is currently down with people all around the globe having difficulty accessing the world’s largest social network.

According to the website Down Detector, the most common problems being reported are total blackout and log in issues.

A Facebook loading error message.

When some users try to post they are met with an error message.

Others are greeted with an error on the log in screen which states: “Facebook will be back soon.

“Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes.”

Thousands have taken to Twitter to report the outage.

One user tweeted: “So it seems that @Facebook is having a meltdown at the moment.”

Photo sharing network Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also experiencing loading problems.