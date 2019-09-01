Marchers pose

In pictures: ‘Straight pride’ parade met with counter-demonstration in Boston

A “straight pride” parade and counter-demonstration went off in Boston Saturday without any major conflicts reported between the two groups, though police made over 30 arrests.

An organization calling itself Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer, saying it believes straight people are an oppressed majority. Counter-demonstrators accused those organizers of promoting an atmosphere of violence toward the LGBTQ community.

Marchers carried signs such as '2020 Trump' and 'Build The Wall'.

1. 'straight pride'

Marchers carried signs such as '2020 Trump' and 'Build The Wall'.
PA
pa
Buy a Photo
John Hugo enters Copley Square and greets police officers before the march.

2. Parade Organizer John Hugo

John Hugo enters Copley Square and greets police officers before the march.
PA
pa
Buy a Photo
A float dedicated to re-electing President Donald Trump rides by the Boston Public Library.

3. Trump Float

A float dedicated to re-electing President Donald Trump rides by the Boston Public Library.
PA
pa
Buy a Photo
Milo Yiannopoulos addressed the crowd during the march.

4. Milo Yiannopoulos

Milo Yiannopoulos addressed the crowd during the march.
PA
pa
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4