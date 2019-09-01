In pictures: ‘Straight pride’ parade met with counter-demonstration in Boston

An organization calling itself Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer, saying it believes straight people are an oppressed majority. Counter-demonstrators accused those organizers of promoting an atmosphere of violence toward the LGBTQ community.

1. 'straight pride' Marchers carried signs such as '2020 Trump' and 'Build The Wall'. PA pa Buy a Photo

2. Parade Organizer John Hugo John Hugo enters Copley Square and greets police officers before the march. PA pa Buy a Photo

3. Trump Float A float dedicated to re-electing President Donald Trump rides by the Boston Public Library. PA pa Buy a Photo

4. Milo Yiannopoulos Milo Yiannopoulos addressed the crowd during the march. PA pa Buy a Photo

View more