In pictures: ‘Straight pride’ parade met with counter-demonstration in Boston
A “straight pride” parade and counter-demonstration went off in Boston Saturday without any major conflicts reported between the two groups, though police made over 30 arrests.
An organization calling itself Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer, saying it believes straight people are an oppressed majority. Counter-demonstrators accused those organizers of promoting an atmosphere of violence toward the LGBTQ community.
1. 'straight pride'
Marchers carried signs such as '2020 Trump' and 'Build The Wall'.