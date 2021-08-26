The first explosion is understood to have been a suicide bombing near to the closed Abbey Gate by the airport.

The second explosion was close to the Baron Hotel, where British military personnel and journalists had been staying, according to multiple sources.

Dozens of casualties are currently being treated at a nearby surgical centre, according to Emergency, a charity that runs a network of war hospitals and first aid posts across Afghanistan.

Eleven US marines and a navy medic were killed in the Kabul airport attack, US officials said.

Meanwhile British officials do not think at this stage there were any UK casualties, military or civilian, in the blasts.

The Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), after an old name for the region, is thought to be responsible.

ISIS-K is opposed by the US and the Taliban.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the explosions were part of a “complex attack”.

“We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport,” he said.

"A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.”

Taliban fighters stand on a pickup truck outside a hospital as volunteers bring injured people for treatment after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was updated on the situation ahead of an emergency Cobra meeting earlier this afternoon.

In a statement, he insisted the UK’s evacuation effort in Afghanistan will continue despite the attack, which he labelled “barbaric”.

"The conclusion is that we’re able to continue with the programme in the way that we’ve been running it, according to the timetable we’ve got,” Mr Johnson said.

“That’s what we’re going to do because the overwhelming majority of those who are eligible have now been extracted from Afghanistan.

“We’re going to work flat out, the military, the Foreign Office teams, the Home Office, the Border Force teams that are there getting people through as fast as they can still.

“We’re going to keep going up until the last moment, but I want to repeat what I’ve been saying over the last few days: we also fully expect that those who want to leave Afghanistan after this phase one, if you like, are allowed to do that by the Taliban.

“We will use all the influence that we can bring to bear with the political or economic, diplomatic, as we said at the G7, to encourage the new authorities in Afghanistan to do that.”

The United States and its allies, including the UK, have been racing to airlift their citizens and some Afghans from Kabul before its military is set to fully withdraw from Afghanistan on August 31.

The explosions come after several countries involved in the evacuations urged people to avoid the airport, where an official said there was a threat of a suicide bombing by Islamic State militants.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Defence said: “There have been no reported UK military or UK Government casualties following the incidents in Kabul.

“UK forces are working closely with our partners to provide security and medical assistance.

“Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan.”

It added: "We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the Kabul airport attack as “devastating”.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Devastating reports from Kabul. Our thoughts are with all those killed and wounded, serving personnel supporting the evacuations and all those desperately trying to leave.

“The bravery of the troops at the airport will always outweigh the cowardice of those who wish to harm us.”

Conservative MP Nus Ghani said she was on the phone to somebody outside Kabul Airport when the first explosion happened.

The Wealden MP tweeted: “Explosion at Kabul airport. I was on the phone to an Afghan outside the airport when he heard the explosion.

“Praying that he gets away safely and we get his family safe passage out of this nightmare.”

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, a member of the foreign affairs and national security strategy committees, said there had been “so many hurt” in a bomb or gun attack at the Baron Hotel in Kabul.

She tweeted: “A bomb or attack with gun fire at northern gate of Baron’s hotel. Worried this will devastate evacuation – so many hurt. My heart is with all those injured and killed.”

She added: “No I’m not just worried, I’m livid, and I’m heartbroken and I’m furious. The deals being done without UK input by ‘allies’. Taliban checkpoints stopping our people but not terrorists. There are people – damn good people – who for days have been trying to get out, now fleeing.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will co-ordinate with “our American allies” in response to the explosions.

Speaking in French on a bilateral visit to Dublin, he said: “As we speak in front of you, the situation is worsening around the the military airport.

“We are being confronted with a very tense situation, which leads us to co-ordinate with our American allies.

“We will also closely co-ordinate on the issues to be dealt with in the near future, military co-operation, migration issues and co-operate with the UN Security Council, because in the coming days and weeks we will have to define the course of the mandate of the United Nations.

“The coming hours will remain extremely dangerous in Kabul and around the airport.”

