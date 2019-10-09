Gunman reported to have shot multiple people at synagogue in Germany

Have your say

A gunman is believed to have killed multiple people at a synagogue in eastern Germany.

A police tweet from the German city of Halle gave no information on the nature of their deployment in the city, but said initial information is that "people were killed".

They did not provide a number in terms of deaths, but at least two people are suspected to have died. Police urged people to stay at home.

The Bild and Middeldeutsche Zeitung newspapers reported there was a shooting.

A spokesperson for the local police said the perpetrator had fled in a vehicle and a manhunt was underway.

"According to initial information, two people have been killed in Halle," a spokesperson said.

"Several shots were fired. The alleged perpetrator has fled in a vehicle. We are asking the public to stay in their homes."

The incident took place on Humboldtstrasse in Halle, which houses a synagogue and Jewish cemetery.

