Gunman at large after shooting at hospital in Czech Republic leaves at least six people dead

Police and officials say at least six people have been killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic.



Two people who were initially reported as seriously wounded in the shooting are now included in the death toll.



The shooting happened at around 7am on Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located around 220 miles east of Prague.



Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place in a waiting room. The attacker opened fire at people's heads from close range, Babis said.

He said he is heading for the site.



People have been evacuated from the clinic. Police are boosting security across the country.



Officials say the shooter is at large. Video footage and pictures published by public radio later showed police arresting a person at the site but police didn't immediately confirm that it was the suspect.



Officials initially published a photo of a man in a red jacket they said was the suspect, but later said that person was an important witness.

