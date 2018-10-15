Germany railway station at centre of hostage drama

Police in Cologne say they have closed parts of the western German city’s main railway station because of a hostage situation.

Police officer Christoph Schulte said the incident appears to have started inside the station.

He said parts of the station, one of the biggest in the country, were closed off as well as Breslauer Platz square behind the station.

There were no immediate details on who was taken hostage or how many people were involved.

German railroad operator Deutsche Bahn tweeted that some of the station’s tracks were shut down temporarily.

Police on Twitter told people to avoid the station.

