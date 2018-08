Have your say

Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan has died aged 80, the UN’s International Organization of Migration has announced.

The first black African to take on the UN chief role, Annan served for almost a decade between 1997 and 2006.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001 for his humanitarian efforts.

Annan later went on to serve as the UN special envoy for Syria during the country’s ongoing conflict.

More to follow...