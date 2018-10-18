Former head of US Gymnastics arrested over evidence tampering

Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny has been arrested after a Texas grand jury indicted him, alleging he tampered with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of now-imprisoned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In a statement issued late Wednesday night in America, the Walker County district attorney’s office in Huntsville, Texas, said Penny was arrested by a fugitive task force in Tennessee and awaits extradition to Texas.

READ MORE: Theresa May ready to delay Brexit by ‘matter of months’

The third-degree felony is punishable by two to ten years in prison. It was unclear if Penny has an attorney. Messages left with USA Gymnastics were not immediately returned.

Penny resigned under pressure in March last year.

The indictment alleges Penny ordered the removal of documents from the Karolyi Ranch relating to Nassar’s activities at the ranch, near Huntsville. It alleges Penny acted after learning Texas Rangers and Walker County authorities were investigating the ranch.