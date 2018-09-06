Film star Burt Reynolds dies aged 82

Hollywood star Burt Reynolds has died aged 82, his publicist has said.

In a statement to the Press Association, a spokesman for Reynolds said the star died in Jupiter, Florida, on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack.

Reynolds was known for starring in 1972 thriller The Deliverance, which was a surprise hit and launched his career.

He went on to star in dozens of other famous films including The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit, and Boogie Nights, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.