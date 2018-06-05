Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in New York apartment

Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her New York apartment, according to reports.

In an incident that is being reported as an apparent suicide, Spade, 55, was discovered by the housekeeping staff at her Park Avenue apartment at around 10am this morning (Tuesday, 5 June).

A note was reportedly found on the scene, though its contents have not been disclosed.

The designer was known for having created a line of sleek handbags in the early 1990s and her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.