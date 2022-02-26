Ukraine-Russia conflict: Family trying to get home to Scotland from Belarus trapped due to Home Office visa glitch

Tatsiana Salter, who has lived in the UK for six years, visited Belarus at Christmas with her husband Phil and baby daughter Maria, who are both British citizens.

While Mr Salter returned to the family home in Scotland last month, Mrs Salter stayed in Belarus – which is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine – for another few weeks to spend time with family who had been unable to meet the baby earlier due to the pandemic.

However, when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began, she booked a flight home, but was refused boarding by two airlines, which demanded to see a physical copy of her settled status in the UK. However, her UK visa documents had only been issued in a digital format, which UK officials had told her would be accepted before she left for Belarus.

Tania, Phil and Maria Salter are currently living in a hotel in Lithuania.

Keen to leave Belarus, which is being used as a base for Russian military for its assault on the northern Ukrainian border, Mrs Salter and her daughter took a bus to Lithuania, where she is able to stay on a temporary Schengen visa. The pair are living out of a hotel while waiting for an appointment with the visa office in Vilnius.

Her case has been taken up by Scottish Greens MSP Ross Greer, as well as MSP Marie McNair and MP Amy Callaghan. The family, who live in Milngavie, has called for the UK Government Home Office to issue an emergency travel document to allow Mrs Salter to fly home.

Rules implemented earlier this year by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, ban Belarusian citizens from leaving the country – with Mrs Salter only able to depart due to her UK visa status. However, if she returns, she will be banned from leaving again for three months.

Mr Salter, who has flown to Vilnius to be with his family, said: “We're obviously worried about the situation in Ukraine and Belarus is involved.

"There's no airports operating out of Ukraine and now flights have stopped from Belarus too. We want to get back as soon as possible to avoid whatever migrant crisis might be coming in the region.”

He added: “Tania [Mrs Salter] has been in residence in the UK for over six years now and she has settled status under the EU settlement scheme, so she has definitely got leave to remain in the UK.

"The problem is that when she was granted that she was not sent a biometric residence card – it’s a purely digital system. And her Belarusian passport is linked to that online status.

"So at a UK border, they could they could check her passport details and they would see that she has settled status – that's what it says on the UK Government website.

"The problem we had was when Tania and Maria got to the airport, Ryanair refused to let her onto the plane because they needed a physical form of identity or proof of residency in the UK. So they were told they weren't allowed to get on the plane.

"We tried the next day with Polish airline LOT and they said the same thing.”

The couple have been offered an appointment with a visa centre in Vilnius in two weeks time, but plan to travel to Riga by bus over the weekend to try to secure an earlier slot.

Mr Salter said that looking after baby Maria in a hotel room was difficult, while the family is also racking up bills while staying there.

He said: “We can’t feed her properly in the hotel because we can't cook for her, we can't wash her clothes. It's just an impossible situation. And obviously we're incurring huge costs.

"Our baby is a British citizen, but she obviously can’t return to the UK without her mother, who's still breastfeeding her. It is very stressful.”

He added: “Once we have the appointment, we don’t know how quickly everything will be processed, we just have to hope it doesn’t take too long so we can go back to our home in Milngavie.”

Mrs Salter, who finished her year’s maternity leave while in Belarus, has also had to try to work remotely from the hotel for her job as an IT consultant in Scotland.

Mr Greer, the family’s regional MSP and external affairs spokesperson for the Scottish Greens, said: “Expecting a mother and child to wait for two weeks at an airport before you even consider helping them is outrageous.

"If this is how the UK Government treats a British resident and a one-year-old British citizen, it leaves me deeply concerned for how ready they are to support the many Ukrainians who will now sadly be forced to flee here.

"It should not take the intervention of three members of Parliament and the media for Westminster to help a family in crisis.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

