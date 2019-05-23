Exit poll hints at Dutch EU election result

Voting for the European Parliament election also took place yesterday in the Netherlands, where an exit poll published by Dutch national broadcaster NOS showed the Labor Party had won the most seats.

The Ipsos poll published immediately after voting ended showed Labor winning five out of the country’s overall 26 seats, while the liberal VVD party of Prime Minister Mark Rutte gained one seat to win four seats.

Two Dutch populist parties won a total of four seats. Advocating a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the EU, newcomer Forum for Democracy led by charismatic intellectual Thierry Baudet won three seats in its first European election while the anti-Islam Party for Freedom dropped three seats to hold just one.

Voting in the remaining 25 EU member states takes place at various times over the next two days, with the results announced once the voting process is complete on Sunday at 10pm.