Eight injured after knife attack on bus in Germany

Have your say

Eight people have been injured in an attack on a busy bus in the northern German city of Luebeck.

A suspect has been arrested after the incident in the Kuecknitz district of the city, north-east of Hamburg.

Police spokesman Duerk Duerbrook said authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances of the attack.

Local daily Luebecker Nachrichten reported that a suspect had attacked passengers with a knife.

READ MORE: Teen admits to attempted murder of Syrian refugee in Edinburgh

The perpetrator is believed to have been apprehended, but not before 14 people were wounded, at least three of whom are believed to have suffered serious injuries.

State police tweeted: “Nobody was killed. The perpetrator was overpowered and is now in police custody.”