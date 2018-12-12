Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen jailed for three years

Have your say

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has been sentenced to three years in jail.

Mr Cohen, who once said he would take a bullet for the US president, has been given a 36-month prison sentence.

He is the first member of Mr Trump’s inner circle to be jailed over the special counsel’s inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Mr Cohen has pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, including campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress.

