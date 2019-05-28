Donald Trump in late night decorating stint at Turnberry resort

Donald Trump and his adult son embarked on a late night redecorating spree at his flagship Scottish property, hanging a series of pictures and photographs as guests at the resort “stopped and stared” at the spectacle.

The US president and his second son, Eric, spent hours personally selecting and hanging a series of framed pictures around the lossmaking Turnberry property. Mr Trump was like a “kid at Christmas” after deciding to turn his hand to interior decoration while visiting the South Ayrshire hotel and golf resort, according to those present. After deciding to start hanging the pictures at around 11pm one evening, he and Eric busied themselves with the task until around 1am the following morning. However, Mr Trump himself avoided any heavy lifting, instead “dictating” to Eric and another Trump Organisation executive, George Sorial, where the artworks should be positioned. While the two men held the “massive picture frames” against the walls of Turnberry, Mr Trump stood back and examined them “from every angle” to ensure they were straight and hung at a height to his liking. The account of Mr Trump’s unlikely nocturnal activities is detailed in a new book co-authored by Mr Sorial, an executive vice president and chief compliance counsel at the Trump Organisation, and Damian Bates, a former editor of the Press & Journal newspaper turned public affairs executive and lobbyist. ‘The Real Deal: My Decade Fighting Battles and Winning Wars with Trump’, purports to offer an insider’s account of life inside the Trump Organisation over the past decade. Mr Sorial, whose mother hails from the Lewis village of Bragar, has been a close aide to Mr Trump during his firm’s expansion into Scotland, and describes his boss as a “complicated, brilliant man, a man of contradictions.” He explains: “Sometimes he’s unshakeable in his opinions, and the rest of the time he wants to know what every person he meets thinks he should do.” But it is some of the personal details regarding Mr Trump’s tastes and behaviour that is likely to draw the most attention when the book is published next month. Excerpts seen by The Scotsman see Mr Sorial reflect on Mr Trump’s eating habits, noting his “love” of hot dogs and Diet Coke, and how it was not unusual for him to eat meatloaf while working at his desk. Mr Sorial also notes how Mr Trump “can angrily insult someone and consider it water under the bridge the next day,” but stressed that his “famous tirades” are “always aimed at someone doing something he’s sure his customers won’t like.” Elsewhere, Mr Sorial, who is set to leave the Trump Organisation next month, addresses the question of Mr Trump’s finances. Despite telling The Scotsman back in 2008 his boss had £1bn “sitting in the bank and ready to go” to finance his inaugural Scottish resort, Mr Sorial now claims he has no knowledge of Mr Trump’s bank balance. “How much is he worth?” he asks at one point. “Well, to be frank, I have absolutely no idea and even less interest in finding out. “His net worth was never of much interest to us. Sure, I was aware of the potential profitability of the projects I was directly involved in, but there were myriad developments occurring all the time, and money raised from one would be reinvested in another. “For DJT, it was never really about the cash he put into the bank, but more the excitement of the projects he created.”. ‘The Real Deal’ also sees Mr Sorial describe Mr Trump’s offices on the 26th floor of Trump Tower in New York as a very comfortable environment, explaining: “It’s like 1980s luxury but in a tasteful way.” He added: “When DJT wanted someone, he would shout from behind his desk for that person to come to him. His secretaries would go and get the individual; there was an old-fashioned charm to it.” The book includes a lengthy section about Mr Trump’s business dealings in Scotland, but the chapter in question, entitled ‘To the Land of My Ancestors’ is being kept under wraps ahead of its publication next month. Other chapter titles include ‘Cohen and the Betrayal of DJT’, ‘Sexism, Deals, and Learning to Believe’, and ‘Facing the Baying Mob’. According to the Washington Post, Turnberry was one of several Trump golf properties which once hosted a framed copy of Time magazine, the front cover of which stated: ‘Donald Trump: The Apprentice is a television smash!’. However, it later emerged the issue, dated 1 March 2009, was a fake, and that the publishers asked the Trump Organisation to remove the cover from display. Ahead of the book’s release, Mr Bates, who in 2013 married Sarah Malone, the executive vice president of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, has been promoting it on social media. Earlier this month, he tweeted an endorsement of his debut publication by Newt Gingrich, a longstanding Trump supporter and former Republican Speaker of the House. A quote attributed to the veteran politician praises the publication as “an important educational book about our president.”

