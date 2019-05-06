‘Don’t run out of beer’: Japan warned by Rugby World Cup committee to stock up on alcohol

Beer is synonymous with rugby - so the idea of running out during a match might make fans nervous.

Cities hosting games during the Rugby World Cup in Japan have been warned to buy plenty of alcohol to ensure they do not end up running out.

More than 400,000 thirsty fans expected

Businesses in the cities of Sapporo, Hokkaido and Oita - which are likely to see the largest proportion of the 400,000 fans expected to descend on the country for the competition - were warned as part of a pre-tournament briefing.

Japan’s Jiji Press agency reported that concerns were raised about the potential loss of “lucrative business opportunities” and the possibility of bad social media publicity.

Oita Prefecture in the south west of the county has responded by asking major breweries to improve their supply arrangements, reported the Guardian.

Bars are also being recommended to open longer to allow for post-match drinking sessions.

The warnings were issued partly due to Japanese restaurants and bars enticing customers with all-you-can-drink packages for a set number of hours. The businesses offering the deals, called nomihoudai, have also been told to stock up.

World Cup to start in September

The Rugby World Cup is due to get underway on Friday 20 September with Japan v Russia kicking off at 11.45am GMT.

Oita Prefecture will host Wales v Fiji, New Zealand v Canada, and Australia v Uruguay and two quarter-finals, while Sapporo will host Australia v Fiji and England v Tonga.

Scotland fans will be travelling to Yokohama for their opening pool game against Ireland, followed by a trip to Kobe to play Samoa, then Shizuoka for the fixture against Russia, finishing the pool games with a return to Yokohama to face hosts Japan.