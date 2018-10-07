Comedian Susan Calman in plea for Indonesia tsunami fund

Comedian Susan Calman has made a direct appeal to Scots to donate to the mass relief effort in Indonesian as fears rise for those who survived the powerful earthquake and tsunami.

Ms Calman made the appeal as more than 200,000 people wait for urgent humanitarian assistance with a desperate need to secure food, shelter, clean water and medical supplies.

The impending rainy season is threatening to create further devastation as tens of thousands of people sleep outside in Palu City alone, which sat close to the epicentre of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake on September 28 which unleashed the terrifying tsunami.

DONATE HERE >>

Waves travelled at more than 400mph across the island with water rising 18ft in some cases.

Some of those now living outdoors have no homes left and others are simply too scared to return to their properties for fear of further tremors.

As the crisis in Indonesia intensifies, Ms Calman called for donations, however small, on behalf of the Disasters Emergency Committee, which is co-ordinating a fundraising appeal on behalf of 14 aid agencies and charities working in the stricken region.

Ms Calman said: “You have probably heard that a powerful earthquake hit Indonesia, triggering a terrifying tsunami. Enormous waves flattened buildings and left a huge trail of destruction in their wake.

“More than 1.5 million people have been affected and more than 1,000 people are dead.

“People have lost everything. Entire communities have been engulfed in mud.

“Homes have collapsed, trapping people in the wreckage.

“There is very little food and drinking water is in very short supply. Hospitals have been destroyed and the few left are overwhelmed.

“Communities are in desperate need and remain cut off.

“You can help. Please help.”

A donation of £10 will provide enough clean drinking water for two survivors for a month, Ms Calman said.

An emergency shelter kit for a family, which contains a tarpaulin or tent and blankets costs just £30.

Just £50 could feed a family for a month, DEC said.

Wahyu Widayanto , Emergency Preparedness and Response Manager with Care International, said the priority was to get food, basic hygiene packs and shelter kits to the people.

Speaking from Palu City, which now has limited electricity supply, he said: “We need to move quickly to purchase, provide and distribute these items before rainy season. We can’t wait for a month to get these items.

“It is very good there is no rain at the moment. I can’t imagine what it will be like when the rain starts.”

It is believed that up to 1,000 villages have either been wiped out or badly damaged by the disaster with aid agencies to try and reach 25 villages in Donggala regency this weekend.

The relief effort has been hampered by lack of electricity and fuel in the stricken region.

Many children remain separated from their parents with reports of young ones turning up to hospitals alone.

A number of hospitals have been destroyed with those that still stand overwhelmed as medical supplies run low.

More than 100 people are still unaccounted but hope of finding more survivors fades by the hour.

Mr Widayanto said that ready-to-eat rations were expected to become an urgent humanitarian need in the coming days.

Provisions of rice and noodles are reaching some of those affected but damage to roads and limited air traffic capabilities is slowing distribution.

Another key concern is drinking water. As pipes ruptured in the quake, water supplies have become contaminated with purification tablets urgently sought. Without fuel to run generators, the ability to boil water is lost.

Fear and grief mix on the streets as the aftermath of the quake and tsunami becomes impossible to bear.

Mr Widayanto said: “People are scared. In Palu, people are queuing up to get petrol from 7am and waiting until 3pm to get it. People want to leave.”

With roads impassable in places - an the threat of landslides high - further major challenges lie ahead for those wanting to flee.

The DEC appeal on behalf of survivors of the tsunami and earthquake has raised £6 million since it launched on October 4.

The UK Government matched pound for pound the first £2 million donated by the public to the DEC Indonesia Tsunami Appeal with the Scottish Government adding £274,000.

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said: “The situation in Indonesia remains desperate and hundreds of thousands of people urgently need food, clean water, shelter as well as support in dealing with the trauma they have experienced. As the full impact of the disaster unfolds, DEC member charities and their partners are ready to help devastated communities to rebuild their lives.

“We would urge people to continue donating. Please donate now.”

Donations can be made on the DEC website at dec.org.uk or by phone on 0370 60 60 900

Donations of £5 can be sent by texting SUPPORT to 70000

Alternatively, send donations to DEC Indonesia Tsunami Appeal,PO Box 999,London, EC3A 3AA