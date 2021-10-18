Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State has died after complications from coronavirus.

Mr Powell’s family announced his death on Facebook, reports CNN, saying: “"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," they said, noting he was fully vaccinated.”

Mr Powell was a distinguished military man who served in Vietnam, before becoming the first black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

He was later secretary of state for George W Bush.

