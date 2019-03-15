Christchurch shooting: Sajid Javid slams Australian Senator Fraser Anning over comments

Britain’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid has criticised an Australian Senator who appeared to suggest that Muslim immigration was the cause of a mass shooting at mosques in New Zealand that has left 49 dead.

A number of armed terrorists are believed to have carried out attacks on two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand, with one perpetrator live-streaming his actions on Facebook.

Sajid Javid. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Four people have since been arrested.

World leaders have condemned the actions of the terrorists, at least one of whom is believed to have been from Australia.

Mosques around the globe are stepping up security in the wake of the attack, which appears to have been designed to coincide with Friday prayer, when many mosques are at their busiest.

Fraser Anning, independent Senator for Queensland, tweeted: “Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?”.

In a longer statement, Anning said: “Whilst this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence.”

He went on to quote a bible verse on living by the sword and dying by it.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid accused him of fanning the flames of extremism, while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the views “disgusting”.

Javid tweeted: “At a time for grieving and reflection, this Australian senator @fraser_anning fans the flames of violence & extremism. Australians will be utterly ashamed of this racist man. In no way does he represent our Australian friends.”