Christchurch mosque shootings: 40 dead in attack in New Zealand

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has said 40 people are believed to have died in the shootings at mosques in Christchurch.

Four people are in custody after a number of people were killed in shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Police stand outside a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

New Zealand Police said there had been “multiple fatalities” following what they described as a “tragic series of events” in the Canterbury region on Friday.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said three men and one woman were in custody.

“They occurred in two locations, two mosques in Christchurch”, he said.

“Our police have those locations locked down. We have four people in custody.

“We cannot assume there are not others at large.”

Police said they had defused a number of improvised explosive devices found on vehicles after the shootings.

Mr Bush did not confirm if it was a terrorist attack, but said: “It does not get more serious than this.”

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at about 1.40pm local time (12.40am GMT), and urged people in the area to stay indoors.

All schools in the city were put into lockdown as the situation unfolded.

Mosques in Deans Avenue and Linwood Avenue were targeted in the attack, but police urged all mosques across New Zealand to shut their doors in the wake of the incident.

The country’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern called it “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”.

She told a news conference: “What has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

Witness Mohan Ibrahim said he was one of 200 people in the Masjid Al Noor mosque on Deans Avenue when he heard shots fired.

He told the New Zealand Herald: “At first we thought it was an electric shock but then all these people started running.”

“I still have friends inside,” he added.

“I have been calling my friends but there are many I haven’t heard from. I am scared for my friends’ lives.”

Members of the Bangladesh cricket team, currently on tour in New Zealand, said on social media that they had nearly been caught up in the tragedy.

Tamim Iqbal tweeted: “Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers”, while Mushfiqur Rahim said: “Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque...we r extremely lucky...never want to see this things happen again....pray for us”.

New Zealand Police urged people not to share “extremely disturbing footage” relating to the incident that was circulating online.

“It’s very disturbing, it shouldn’t be in the public domain,” Mr Bush said.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said the British High Commission in Wellington was in contact with the New Zealand authorities about the incident.

“British nationals in the area are advised to remain vigilant and follow the advice of local authorities,” he said.

“The British High Commission in Wellington is in contact with the New Zealand authorities and urgently seeking further information.”