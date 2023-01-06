Chinese New Year falls on the first day of the Chinese lunar calendar which starts the day after the first new moon rises between January 21 and February 20 every year.

Having been celebrated in China for thousands of years, the Chinese New Year or ‘Lunar New Year’ is thought of as China's most important festival by many. In 2023 the celebration will take place just under one month following the New Year that passed on January 1 according to the Gregorian calendar.

Here’s what you should know about the Chinese Lunar New Year or ‘Spring Festival’ in 2023 including dates, what this year’s zodiac animal is, how it’s celebrated and how to say ‘Happy New Year’ in Chinese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Chinese New Year 2023?

The Rabbit is the fourth animal of the twelve that appear in the famous Chinese zodiac.

Chinese New Year always takes place on the first day of the Chinese lunar calendar and this starts the day following the first new moon between January 21 and February 20. In 2023, the Chinese New Year will take place on Sunday, January 22.

The celebration lasts for over two weeks in China but people mark the occasion similarly across East Asia and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the Zodiac animal this year?

Last year was the Year of the Tiger but in 2023 it will be the Year of the Rabbit. There are 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, all associated with certain character traits, and they rotate on a yearly basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to some sources, in Chinese culture the Rabbit is considered to be the luckiest out of the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac.

According to the Travel China Guide, for “Chinese people, the rabbit is a tame creature representing hope and life for a long time. It is tender and lovely.”

If you were born in the Year of the Rabbit (e.g., 1975, 1987, 1999) then you are said to be a kind, thoughtful and intelligent person. However, your generosity could be taken as weakness by others and you may be seen as overly cautious or self-absorbed.

How is Chinese New Year celebrated?

Across China the Lunar New Year is celebrated with a variety of events like dragon or lion dances, imperial performances (such as an emperor’s wedding) or the wearing of traditional dress.

A male diner wearing a traditional Chinese headdress at a restaurant in Chinatown, London, celebrating the Lunar New Year. The Lunar New Year - beginning on February 1 - is the start of a two-week celebration and is the most important holiday for millions of people around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this time you can find gifts wrapped in red packaging, red clothes and red decor placed all over the place. The BBC reports that adults will give children small red envelopes of money as well, it is said that these packets bestow good luck upon the recipient.

On New Year’s Eve families will celebrate with a dinner that takes place in the home allowing all the family members to connect, some Chinese expats living overseas will travel thousands of miles to join the occasion. After dinner the family will enjoy a tradition named ‘Shou Sui’ which sees everyone reminiscing over the year that just passed before launching fireworks at midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to wish someone a Happy New Year in Chinese?

If you want to wish someone a ‘Happy New Year’ and they’re from mainland China then you should use Mandarin, but if they’re from Hong Kong then it’s better you use Cantonese as its more prominent there.

To wish someone a ‘Happy New Year’ you can say ‘Xīnnián hǎo’ (新年好), here are some phonetics to help you:

Cantonese - “sen - nin - haow”