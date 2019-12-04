Bizarre footage shows collection of cats bred to have 'human faces'

Have your say

This bizarre footage shows a collection of cats that appear to have - human faces.

The unsettling yet still incredibly adorable kittens are the result of painstaking selective breeding.

Tatyana Rastorgueva, a 44-year-old felinologist and animal lover, has been breeding cats since 2002. Picture: SWNS

Tatyana Rastorgueva, a 44-year-old felinologist and animal lover, has been breeding cats since 2002.

The unusual Maine Coons are the result of breeding father cat Vatican and mother cat Lucien.

All of the kittens in her care have a recognisable 'face' and piercing eyes.

Tantyana manages the Instagram account @catsvill_county and regularly takes videos of the unique cats to share with her eighty-thousand followers as well as the rest of the Internet.

The unusual Maine Coons are the result of breeding father cat Vatican and mother cat Lucien. Picture: SWNS

Tatyana from Moscow, Russia said: "I really love animals, cats have always been a part of my life.

''But I began to professionally breed cats in 2002, I have been working directly with Maine Coons since 2004. I like what I do, I can say that cats are my calling.

"Each breeder has his own vision of the breed and selects individuals for further selection according to those traits that are important to him.

''I can say that while working with the breed, I focused on the type of Maine Coon that I like, that's why I now have a recognizable 'face' type of kittens in my nursery.

''This is just a long painstaking work of the breeder.I love all animals, especially cats. Maine Coons captured my heart completely.''

READ MORE - Takeaway owners fume after teachers in high-vis jackets stop pupils from entering food shops on way home



READ MORE - Elderly woman accidentally killed best friend of 70 years in parking blunder after school reunion