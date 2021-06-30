Bill Cosby departs in handcuffs to begin a three-to-10 year prison sentence for sexual assault. Now, the highest court has overturned comedian Cosby's sex assault conviction. The court said Wednesday, June 30, that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Pennsylvania's highest court on Wednedsay overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction.

The court also ordered that he be released from prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court came after Cosby had served more than two years of a potential three- to 10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction.

83-year-old Mr Cosby has already served more than two years of a three to ten year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, an ex-basketball player, in 2004.

Cosby previously vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with Constand.

Cosby was once celebrated as America’s Dad and was best known for his own sitcom The Bill Cosby Show which ran for two seasons from 1969 to 1971.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.