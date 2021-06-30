Pennsylvania's highest court on Wednedsay overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction.
The court also ordered that he be released from prison.
The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court came after Cosby had served more than two years of a potential three- to 10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction.
83-year-old Mr Cosby has already served more than two years of a three to ten year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, an ex-basketball player, in 2004.
Cosby previously vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with Constand.
Cosby was once celebrated as America’s Dad and was best known for his own sitcom The Bill Cosby Show which ran for two seasons from 1969 to 1971.