At least one person was killed and eight others injured after a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin, rescue services said.

The incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital, Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said.

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Dams said the suspected driver of the vehicle had been detained.

It was unclear whether the incident – which happened near the Breitscheid Square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths – was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, he added.

Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who confirmed the casualty figures, was not immediately able to provide further information on the victims.

Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the driver was detained at the scene after the car ploughed into a shop front in a busy shopping street in Charlottenburg district. It was not clear whether the crash was intentional. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

German police confirmed the suspect is a man telling Tages Spiegel: "We do not yet know whether it was an intentional act or a traffic accident.

"We arrested the driver and are clarifying the matter."

A spokesperson for the German capital's fire service told Reuters around 30 people were injured.

"A man is believed to have driven into a group of people.

Police stand near a body in a cordoned-off area where a car ploughed into a crowd near Tauentzienstrasse in central Berlin, on June 8, 2022. A police spokeswoman said the driver was detained at the scene after the car ploughed into a shop front along busy shopping street Tauentzienstrasse. It was not clear whether the crash was intentional. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act," police said, adding that he was being held at the scene.