At least one person was killed and eight others injured after a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin, rescue services said.
The incident happened near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital, Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said.
Mr Dams said the suspected driver of the vehicle had been detained.
Read More
It was unclear whether the incident – which happened near the Breitscheid Square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths – was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, he added.
Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who confirmed the casualty figures, was not immediately able to provide further information on the victims.
Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.
German police confirmed the suspect is a man telling Tages Spiegel: "We do not yet know whether it was an intentional act or a traffic accident.
"We arrested the driver and are clarifying the matter."
A spokesperson for the German capital's fire service told Reuters around 30 people were injured.
"A man is believed to have driven into a group of people.
"It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act," police said, adding that he was being held at the scene.
Doctor Who and Dancing on Ice John Barrowman, who witnessed the incident, told his Twitter followers: "We think we have witnessed a terrorist attack here in Berlin”