“At least 8 dead” after shooting at school in Texas

At least eight people are believed to have been killed at a high school in Texas after a gunman was reported on campus.

The Santa Fe school district near Houston issued an alert saying Santa Fe High School had been placed on lockdown.

A local media outlet in the Houston area quoted several law enforcement sources who said that at least eight people were killed after the shooting, with the suspect, thought to be a student, in custody.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, 30 miles south east of Houston.

One student told Houston television station KTRK in a telephone interview that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting.

The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that report.

Another student told CNN: “It was just a normal like class day... then we all start hearing gunshots. And then everybody starts running.”