Antarctic scientist ‘stabbed colleague who kept telling him the endings of books he was reading’

A scientist, researching at a remote Russian research station in Antarctica allegedly stabbed and injured a colleague following a breakdown after the latter kept on revealing endings of books he was reading.

Sergey Savitsky, 55, and his 52-year-old colleague Oleg Beloguzov passed the long hours at Bellingshausen station on King George Island in Antarctica by reading.

The attack took place on Bellingshausen station on King George Island in Antarctica. Pictures: Akulovz/Creative Commons/Google Maps

A report from Russian news agency Interfax said last week Savitsky was accused of stabbing Beloguzov in the chest with a knife at the base.

Interfax reported the incident likely happened because the pair spent four years in close proximity to each other, and Savitsky snapped.

It is believed Savitsky’s alleged attack on the other man was because “he was fed up with the man telling him the endings of books.”

Beloguzov’s heart was injured in the attack and he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital but his life is understood not to be in danger.

The alleged attacker was deported to Russia’s second city St Petersburg where he was immediately arrested and a criminal probe launched.

It is believed to be the first time a man has been charged with attempted murder in Antarctica.

Alexander Klepikov, deputy director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, told Russian television: “They are both professional scientists who have been working in our expeditions, spending year-long seasons at the station.

“It is down to investigators to figure out what sparked the conflict, but both men are members of our team.”