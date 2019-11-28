Actor Jon Voight accuses Donald Trump's critics of 'evildoing' against the president

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight has accused Donald Trump's critics of "evildoing" against the president.

Voight, who earlier this month was honoured with a prestigious national award for the arts by Mr Trump, said "liberals" have "much hate with evil intent to destroy" the current occupant of the White House.

Actor John Voight thanked President Trump, for his 'greatness', 'kindness' and 'love for the arts'.

The 80-year-old thanked the president for "your greatness, your kindness, your wiseness", as well as a " love for the arts, for the heroes, for the American people".

In a video message shared on Twitter, Voight said: "These liberals, have much hate with evil intent to destroy a president who has taken on this nation's safety with perfect eyes. Yes, eyes of our God's liberty."

He added: "Thank you President Trump, for your greatness, your kindness, your wiseness, and love for the arts, for the heroes, for the American people.

"My wish would be for all to know you like I do, a man of integrity and trust and safety, for this noble label, the president of the United States of America."