22 dead after road bridge collapses in Genoa

At least 22 people have been killed after a bridge collapsed in Genoa, the Italian interior ministry said.

The major motorway bridge partially collapsed during a storm, leaving vehicles crushed in the rubble below.

There have been reports of fatalities after a 650ft section of the Morandi Bridge fell in the north-western city, as well as claims that one person had been pulled alive from the rubble.

Maria Luisa Catalano, a police official in Genoa, said authorities are still involved in rescue efforts and do not yet know the number of victims.

The disaster occurred on a highway that connects Italy to France and other resorts on the eve of Ferragosto, a major Italian holiday, and traffic would have been heavier than usual as many people travelled to beaches or mountains.

Transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, called the collapse “an enormous tragedy”.

A section of a viaduct on the A10 motorway collapsed in Genoa, Italian firefighters said, with cars and trucks trapped among the rubble. Picture: AFP/Getty

Broadcaster Sky TG24 said the section of the bridge collapsed over an industrial zone. Firefighters have raised concerns about gas lines.

Photos published by the ANSA news agency on its website showed a huge gulf between two sections of the bridge.

Video captured the sound of a man screaming: “Oh god, oh, god.” Other images showed a green truck that had stopped just yards short of the gaping hole in the bridge.

Interior minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 firefighters were responding to the accident.

He said on Twitter: “We are following minute by minute the situation for the bridge collapse in Genoa.”

The Morandi Bridge was inaugurated in 1967. It is 295ft high and just over three-quarters of a mile long, with the longest section between supports measuring 650ft.

The bridge is a main thoroughfare connecting the A10 highway heading towards France and the A7 highway that continues north towards Milan.

ANSA said authorities believe a structural weakness caused the collapse.