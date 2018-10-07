20 die in limo crash at popular tourist spot in New York

Have your say

A crash involving a limousine at a popular tourist spot in New York has killed 20 people, according to reports.

Local officials told the Times Union of Albany newspaper that a limo speeding down a hill hit bystanders on Saturday afternoon at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 170 miles north of New York City.

State police confirmed on Sunday that the death toll was 20 and said the crash involved two vehicles.

The shop is a popular stop for tourists on autumn foliage trips.

Authorities on Sunday didn’t release names of victims but state police set up a hotline for family members. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Apple Barrel Country Store thanked emergency responders for their actions in the aftermath of the “horrific” accident.

On Sunday, the store posted that it was open “and could use your hugs.”

Witnesses on Saturday described chaos, with a massive turnout of ambulances and other responders.

Eyewitness Bridey Finegan of Schoharie told WNYT NewsChannel 13: “I heard some screaming. It looked serious because people were running back and forth.”