‘World’s oldest rugby player’ still going strong at 95

A SCOTTISH rugby legend thought to be the world’s oldest player is still going strong - after turning out for a game at the age of 95.

Easton Roy played for Stirling County RFC for 60 years before officially hanging up his boots after starring in the Golden Oldies World Cup at the age of 85.

Easton - dubbed “the oldest winger in town” - still enjoys pulling on his boots however and recently declared he wanted a run out at the club’s Bridgehaugh home to mark his 95th birthday.

He ran out once more on Friday night (27 April) in a charity match featuring club legends and current players.

The retired roofer managed the entire 40 minutes and even left a few opposition players battered and bruised before scoring the decisive try to a round of cheers.

Easton said: “It was good fun. I was a bit apprehensive because I’ve not pulled on my boots for a good while, but I felt alright when I got out on the pitch.

“It was great seeing the old boys and reviving the old memories.

“I keep myself pretty fit in the gym and I go out for a wee jog but nothing beats playing a game of rugby.”

Easton, who celebrated after the game by swigging from a bottle of port, added: “I didn’t feel the pain until after I sobered up.

“I actually felt quite good on Saturday morning, but on Sunday I needed a couple of baths to soften myself off.

“But I think we’ll have another go next year.”

The match, which raised hundreds of pounds for Strathcarron Hospice, was played by select sides comprising County stalwarts and legends from some of the club’s most successful teams of the past.

Members of Bannockburn RFC, who Easton also turned out for in the past, also turned up to pay tribute to him.

Stirling County stalwart Allan Imrie, 43, who organised the match, said: “Easton’s a unique force of nature. He still works out and goes for a run every day.

“He was down watching the First 15 recently and said he fancied another run out. Some people might have worried about his age and whether he’d hurt himself but he’s really unbreakable.

“He was up and down the pitch like a youngster and I can vouch that he’s still rock solid in the scrum -- it’s like scrumming a brick wall.”

Easton began playing when he joined the RAF during World War Two. He began his 60-year playing career at Stirling County after he returned home, and starred for the first team for 27 years.

He later played for County’s 2nd and 3rd XVs before turning out for the club’s “Wolfhounds” and several other “old crocks” teams.

He was active behind the scenes at County when Scotland legend Kenny Logan was starting his career at the club.

Easton, who was also a champion RAF boxer, was a star of the over-35s Golden Oldies World Cup at Murrayfield in 2008. His team, the Baggy Pipers, took on a side containing Scotland legend and former Lions skipper Gavin Hastings.

The same year he was honoured with a “local hero” Stirling civic award at Stirling Castle for his contribution to sport.