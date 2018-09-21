Workers evacuated after incident at Scottish Gas HQ

The headquarters of Scottish Gas at Granton have been evacuated after an incident.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance and fire crew rushed to the scene at Waterfront Avenue, Granton, after 5pm on Friday.

Photographs from the scene show multiple ambulance and fire units in attendance.

An eyewitness told the Evening News that they understood the building had been completely evacuated by around 5.30pm.

Waterfront Avenue and Waterfront Broadway are currently closed in both directions with bus services diverted.

Lothian Buses services 47, X47, 24, 38 and 113 are affected until further notice.

Multiple emergency services are currently on the scene. Picture: Contributed

A police spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance at an incident in Granton. Fire and ambulance are also in attendance.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said fire crew were called to the scene at 5.14pm to assist their emergency partners.

Police are unable to confirm the nature of the incident at this time.

