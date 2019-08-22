Worker dies in industrial accident at Scots shopping centre

Have your say

A construction worker has been killed in an industrial accident at a Scottish shopping centre.

Emergency services were called to the St Enoch Shopping Centre in Glasgow around 3:20pm today.

A 43-year-old man, who was part of the team working on a £40 million upgrade of the centre, has died in the incident.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A joint Police Scotland and Health and Safety Executive investigation is ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said two appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle had been sent.

The centre’s upgrade is expected to be completed next year.

