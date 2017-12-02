Worker dies after falling ill on North Sea oil platform

A worker has died after falling ill on a North Sea oil platform.

Two other workers on the same platform have been taken to hospital after falling ill.

The man was airlifted to hospital from Marathon Oil’s Brae Alpha, 155 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

However, despite treatment, he died on Thursday.

Two other employees were also airlifted from the platform the following day.

It is understood one had flu-like symptoms with one appearing to be in decent health.

A Marathon Oil spokesman said: “It is with deep regret that Marathon Oil UK confirms that a colleague has passed away.

“Our colleague was airlifted from the Brae Alpha platform and arrived at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at approximately 11.15am.

“The evacuation was as a result of illness and not a work-related incident.

“Relatives of our colleague have been informed and all relevant authorities have been alerted.”

The company said that they did not believe the incidents were linked.