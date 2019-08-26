Woodmill High School Fire: Latest pictures show sheer scale of devastation

Firefighters were called out to Woodmill High, in the Abbeyview district of Dunfermline, at 5.05pm on Sunday 25 August. The school is closed to pupils and staff today. Multiple appliances and more than 80 firefighters were sent to battle a "very large and complex" blaze at the secondary school. Hundreds of onlookers gathered around the building when the blaze took hold. These pictures, taken on Monday morning by Edinburgh Evening News photographer Lisa Ferguson, show the charred remains of the high school.

Woodmill High School fire Firefighters were called out to Woodmill High, in the Abbeyview district of the town, at 5.05pm on Sunday.

Woodmill High School fire Nine appliances, carrying more than 40 firefighters, were sent to the secondary school.

Woodmill High School fire The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service asked members of the public to keep nearby access roads clear to allow appliances to pass through as required.

Woodmill High School fire The blaze broke out in the Department of Additional Support, a single-story extension to the rear of the property.

