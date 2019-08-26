Woodmill High School Fire: Latest pictures show sheer scale of devastation
These pictures show the full extent of the devastation caused by an overnight fire at Woodmill High in Fife.
Firefighters were called out to Woodmill High, in the Abbeyview district of Dunfermline, at 5.05pm on Sunday 25 August. The school is closed to pupils and staff today. Multiple appliances and more than 80 firefighters were sent to battle a "very large and complex" blaze at the secondary school. Hundreds of onlookers gathered around the building when the blaze took hold. These pictures, taken on Monday morning by Edinburgh Evening News photographer Lisa Ferguson, show the charred remains of the high school.
1. Woodmill High School fire
Picture: Lisa Ferguson