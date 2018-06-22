Wood Group launches nuclear fund initiative

Wood Group has unveiled a new fund that will invest in technologies for nuclear decommissioning developed by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Wood Nuclear Innovation Fund aims to bring about a “step change” in the decommissioning or ­dismantling process at nuclear facilities by finding new ways to “minimise human intervention, increase productivity and optimise waste treatment”.

Bob MacDonald, head of specialist technical solutions at Aberdeen-headquartered Wood, said: “Wood is already investing seedcorn funding in a number of areas… and now we are inviting SMEs to put forward investment-ready proposals.”