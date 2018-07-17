Wood gets connected with new CTO position

Energy and engineering services giant Wood Group has appointed Darren Martin to the new role of chief technology officer as the firm looks to ramp up its digital offering.

The appointment is part of a broader strategy “to differentiate Wood’s capabilities across energy and industrial markets”. New geographies and capabilities will be added to existing “centres of digital excellence” in the UK, Australia and America.

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood Group’s chief executive, Robin Watson, said: “Digital leadership is key to Wood’s strategy. The fourth industrial revolution is disrupting global markets and we intend to be a key player in the technological innovation critical to addressing energy transition.

“We will continue to evolve to ensure our innovative capability extends across a range of end markets, within and beyond energy.”

Martin added: “This is an exciting time to join Wood. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to progress our digital footprint and accelerate the digital transformation of our services.

“Our world is changing faster than ever. Everything around us is becoming smarter and more digitally connected: cars, factories, ports, mines, refineries, roads, office buildings, and even entire cities will be wired together in new ways and this will fundamentally change how Wood does business in the future.”