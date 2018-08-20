Wood expands in Asia with Shell contract

Energy services group Wood has secured a new six-year contract with Shell in the Philippines, creating 60 jobs and expanding its footprint in south-east Asia.

The Aberdeen-based firm, which tomorrow unveils its interim results, is to provide asset-management services to the Malampaya deepwater gas-to-power project, a venture that marks one of the largest investments in the history of the country.

Wood will provide maintenance services, modifications and shutdown support as part of the contract, which covers Shell’s onshore facilities in Batangas and offshore assets in the Malampaya field, near Palawan Island. The contract will be supported by Wood’s established local presence in Manila and regional upstream hub in Kuala Lumpur.

Wood chief executive Robin Watson said: “This win is a powerful example of a revenue synergy achieved by the combination of Amec Foster Wheeler and Wood Group’s broad capabilities and depth of experience. As Wood, we bring together our successful track record and local knowledge developed from working on these offshore assets and onshore gas plant, and our strong global operations and maintenance expertise.

“The contract also grows our operations and maintenance business in the region, expanding our footprint in south-east Asia and creating new and enhanced opportunities for the local workforce.

Wood said the new contract enhances its support of the Malampaya project where it has provided integrity management of subsea pipelines since 2001.