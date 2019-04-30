Women struck by car following disturbance in Wishaw street

Police were called to Earn Crescent, Wishaw, at around 1.45pm yesterday (Monday) after a woman was struck by a car.

It is understood that there was a disturbance on the street involving a group of men prior to the woman being injured.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment. Medical staff do not believe her injuries to be life threatening.

Detective Inspector Kenny Dalrymple from Wishaw CID said: “The disturbance took place in the middle of a busy residential area and people will have seen or heard something.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wishaw CID via 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.