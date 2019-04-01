Woman wanted after man sustains ‘painful’ injuries to face at Edinburgh’s Hive nightclub

Police have released images of a woman they wish to trace in connection with a late night incident at a popular city nightclub that left one man needing hospital treatment.

The incident happened around 2.15am on Sunday 3rd March at The Hive Nightclub on Niddry Street and resulted in a man being taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Police have released images of the woman.

The woman in the images is described as white, in her early twenties, 5ft 4ins tall, with long blonde hair and is pictured wearing a white shirt-style dress.

Detective Constable Leigh Inglis from Gayfield CID said: “This incident resulted in a man sustaining very painful injuries to his face.

“As well as urging other people who were in the nightclub at the time to contact us if they witnessed this, we are keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the woman pictured as we believe she may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“Similarly, if you have any other information which may be relevant to this investigation then please get in touch.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 0642 of the 3rd March 2019. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

