Woman tied up and robbed by ‘despicable’ con artist couple

A woman was tied up and robbed by a couple who conned their way into her home.

The smartly-dressed pair, carrying clipboards, talked their way into the victim’s house in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

They tied up the 46-year-old before searching the Auchengreoch Avenue property for cash, making off with a four-figure sum.

She was badly shaken up but did not require medical treatment, police said.

Officers have released a description of the thieves who each carried a black rucksack.

The man is described as white, aged between 40 and 55, and around 5ft 8ins.

The heavy-set suspect, who was balding, wore a blue shirt, black trousers, glasses and an identity badge.

The woman is described as white, in her late 20s to early 30s, slim, and around 5ft 9ins.

She had her black hair tied back and wore a cream or white top, and a black jacket and trousers.

Detective Inspector David Wagstaff said: “Their actions are despicable and it’s imperative we trace those responsible.

“I would appeal to local residents to think back to yesterday - did you notice this man and woman?

“Both were smartly dressed and carrying clipboards to appear as if carrying out official enquiries.

“They were last seen heading towards Beith Road and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw them or saw any suspicious vehicles parked or moving in the area at around 2.15pm.

“If you have any information, then please do contact us as your information could prove vital in our investigation leading to the man and woman being identified.”