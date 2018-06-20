Woman taken to hospital following Ferry Road bus crash

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash between private coach and Lothian bus

Ferry Road is currently closed between Newhaven Road and Craighall Road following the incident.

It is understood a number of other passengers are being treated on the scene according to the Scots Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 0858am today to attend an road traffic collision on Ferry Road in Edinburgh.

“We dispatched two ambulances, a paramedic response unit, our special operations team and a manager to the scene.

“One female patient was transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”

An image shared on social media shows a number 14 Lothian Bus and a coach from Edinburgh Coachlines on the junction.

Edinburgh Coachlines have confirmed that their vehicle was involved in a private hire but all initial reports indicated that all of their passengers had escaped injury.

They also confirmed an emergency response team was on hand to liase with officers.

Police and emergency services are on the scene with the fire service also attending.

There is significant traffic on surrounding routes - Broughton Road, Craighall Road and Inverleith Row.