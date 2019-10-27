Woman sustains 'serious head injury' after being hit by a car in Glasgow

The woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after the collision, which police say took place at 9.10pm.
A woman has been taken to hospital with a "serious head injury" after being hit by a car in Glasgow.

A 52-year-old man was charged with alleged road traffic offences as a result of the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian around 9.10pm on West Nile Street on Saturday October 26.

"A 31-year-old woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with a serious head injury.

"A 52-year-old man has been charged in relation to a road traffic offence and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

The road was closed between West George Street and St Vincent Street between 9.50pm and 11.10pm.