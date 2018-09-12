Woman slashes man’s face on Grangemouth street in broad daylight

Have your say

A man was slashed in the face by a woman in the middle of the street.

The 41-year-old suffered a cut cheek following an “altercation” with two women in Central Avenue, Grangemouth at around 2.45pm on Saturday, September 8.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “There was an altercation between two females and a male.

“During that the male has sustained a cut to his face which witnesses said was caused by a knife.

“Police are following a positive line of inquiry but members of the public can still assist by contacting Falkirk CID on 101.”

Details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This story first appeared on our sister title The Falkirk Herald.