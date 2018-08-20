Woman sexually assaulted on train between Bathgate and Edinburgh

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was touched inappropriately on a train travelling between Bathgate and Edinburgh.

Detectives are investigating the sexual assault and are appealing for information.

The incident took place at approximately 5.15pm on August 18.

A group of men and women joined a train at Bathgate station resulting in a woman who was already on board moving seats as the group were being loud.

As she upped to take another seat, one of the men touched the woman inappropriately.

The woman then challenged the man’s behaviour.

The group are believed to have left the train at Edinburgh Haymarket station.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his twenties and around 5ft 9ins tall. He had short brown receding hair, dark eyes, he was of large build, clean shaven and was wearing a white polo shirt and light jeans.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 434 of 18/08/2018.

Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.