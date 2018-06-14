Woman seriously injured by falling debris as Storm Hector batters Edinburgh

A woman is thought to be seriously injured as Storm Hector lands in the Capital.

Dalry Road and Strathearn road are also closed due to falling trees and debris.

Picture; Ian Rhodes

Police in Edinburgh were called to Dalry around 10am on this morning following reports a person had been hit by falling masonry.

A female in her 40s was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service. Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

She is thought to be in a serious condition.

Elsewhere, the Capital has been battered by the high winds.

A tree has hit a van on Dalry Road. Picture; Jaimie Jones

Readers also sent in images of a tree hitting a van on Strathearn Road.

Logie Green Road is closed both ways due to a fallen tree.

There are restrictions on the Forth Road Bridge with the route closed to double decker buses, cyclists and pedestrians.

A high winds warning is also in place on the Queensferry Crossing, with vehicles urged to take caution when crossing.

David Walsh sent in this picture as Storm Hector hit the Lothians

It is expected that the Queensferry Crossing will remain open to cars but restrictions could be in place for high-sided vehicles, the first time such restrictions have been put in place.

A number of trains to and from the Capital were cancelled due to an issue with overhead line equipment.

The Balloch – Airdrie and Helensburgh/Milngavie – Edinburgh services were affected as 50mph winds blast the country.

Picture; Ian Rhodes

There is a large tree blocking the road at Canaan Lane and entrance to Astley Ainslie Hospital, Canaan Lane entrance. Police are in attendance